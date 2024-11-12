Compugen’s Financial Surge and Promising Drug Trials

Compugen (CGEN) has released an update.

Compugen reported strong third-quarter financial results for 2024, with a net profit of $1.3 million, a significant improvement from the previous year’s loss. The company is advancing its clinical trials for cancer immunotherapies, including COM701 and COM503, and has a solid cash position expected to support operations until 2027. Partnerships with AstraZeneca and Gilead are contributing to potential revenue streams, highlighting a promising outlook for future growth.

