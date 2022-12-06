Markets
CGEN

Compugen: COM701 In Dual And Triple Combination Shows Preliminary Durable Anti-Tumor Activity

December 06, 2022 — 07:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) said the company's COM701 in dual and triple combination with nivolumab ± BMS-986207 showed preliminary durable anti-tumor activity and immune activation in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer with a favorable safety and toxicity profile. Looking forward, Compugen is planning to pursue two studies to strengthen the data it has already published and to build a path to future registration studies. Compugen plans to share initial findings by the end of 2023.

Anat Cohen-Dayag, CEO of Compugen, said: "I am delighted to see that patients with hard-to-treat tumor types, who typically do not respond to or show low response rates to immunotherapy, gain benefit from COM701 as part of a dual and triple combination regimen."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CGEN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.