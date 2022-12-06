Compugen: COM701 In Dual And Triple Combination Shows Preliminary Durable Anti-Tumor Activity

(RTTNews) - Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) said the company's COM701 in dual and triple combination with nivolumab ± BMS-986207 showed preliminary durable anti-tumor activity and immune activation in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer with a favorable safety and toxicity profile. Looking forward, Compugen is planning to pursue two studies to strengthen the data it has already published and to build a path to future registration studies. Compugen plans to share initial findings by the end of 2023.

Anat Cohen-Dayag, CEO of Compugen, said: "I am delighted to see that patients with hard-to-treat tumor types, who typically do not respond to or show low response rates to immunotherapy, gain benefit from COM701 as part of a dual and triple combination regimen."

