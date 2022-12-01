Compugen: COM701 Combinations Show 20% Overall Response Rate, 40% Disease Control Rate

(RTTNews) - Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) reported publication of abstracts by ESMO-IO showing that at the time of abstract data cutoff, Compugen's COM701 in dual and triple combination with nivolumab ± BMS-986207 showed preliminary anti-tumor activity and immune activation in platinum resistant ovarian cancer patients and was well tolerated. The management will discuss the preliminary data during an investor call planned for December 7, 2022.

"The full data to be presented at the conference remain under embargo until December 6, 2022 and will contain longer follow up. We are looking forward to discussing this data along with our NSCLC data which will also be presented at ESMO-IO, in addition to our plans going forward, during our investor call on December 7, 2022," said Anat Cohen-Dayag, CEO of Compugen.

