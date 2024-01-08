Compugen To Receive $10 Mln Payment After Dosing First Patient In AstraZeneca's ARTEMIDE-Bil01 Trial

(RTTNews) - Cancer immunotherapy company Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) announced Monday that Compugen is entitled to receive a $10 million milestone payment from British drug major AstraZeneca (AZN), after the first patient was dosed in AstraZeneca's ARTEMIDE-Bil01 trial with rilvegostomig.

Rilvegostomig is a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody where the TIGIT component is derived from Compugen's clinical-stage anti-TIGIT antibody, COM902.

The ARTEMIDE-Bil01 trial is expected to recruit about 750 subjects in more than 20 countries with biliary tract cancer who will be randomized to receive rilvegostomig or placebo with investigator choice chemotherapy as adjuvant treatment after resection with curative intent.

