News & Insights

Markets
AZN

Compugen To Receive $10 Mln Payment After Dosing First Patient In AstraZeneca's ARTEMIDE-Bil01 Trial

January 08, 2024 — 07:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cancer immunotherapy company Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) announced Monday that Compugen is entitled to receive a $10 million milestone payment from British drug major AstraZeneca (AZN), after the first patient was dosed in AstraZeneca's ARTEMIDE-Bil01 trial with rilvegostomig.

Rilvegostomig is a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody where the TIGIT component is derived from Compugen's clinical-stage anti-TIGIT antibody, COM902.

The ARTEMIDE-Bil01 trial is expected to recruit about 750 subjects in more than 20 countries with biliary tract cancer who will be randomized to receive rilvegostomig or placebo with investigator choice chemotherapy as adjuvant treatment after resection with curative intent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN
CGEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.