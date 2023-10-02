News & Insights

Compugen Gets Patent In Japan For Combination Of Anti-PVRIG, TIGIT, PD-1 Antibody To Treat Cancer

(RTTNews) - Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) announced the Japanese Patent Office has granted Compugen a patent for treating cancer with a triple combination of any anti- PVRIG antibody with any anti-TIGIT and anti-PD-1 antibody. The patent is titled Triple Combination Antibodies Therapies. The company said the patent augments previously issued patent in Japan by expanding and protecting the company's differentiated triple blockade of the DNAM-1 axis with any anti-PVRIG in combination with any anti-TIGIT and anti-PD-1 antibody.

Anat Cohen-Dayag, CEO of Compugen, said: "We are executing on a differentiated clinical strategy to evaluate the benefit of our chemotherapy free, triple immunotherapy combination of COM701, COM902 and pembrolizumab to treat patients with cancer."

