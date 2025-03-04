COMPUGEN Earnings Results: $CGEN Reports Quarterly Earnings

COMPUGEN ($CGEN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, missing estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $1,470,000, missing estimates of $17,777,580 by $-16,307,580.
COMPUGEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of COMPUGEN stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,092,183 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,671,039
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 850,997 shares (+936.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,302,025
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 156,959 shares (+77.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $240,147
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 123,641 shares (+74.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,170
- SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 123,264 shares (+8.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,593
- TAYLOR FRIGON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 108,477 shares (-9.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,969
- UBS GROUP AG added 88,010 shares (+37.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,655
