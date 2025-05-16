COMPUGEN Earnings Preview: Recent $CGEN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COMPUGEN ($CGEN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,778,080 and earnings of -$0.06 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CGEN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
COMPUGEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of COMPUGEN stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,271,053 shares (+78.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,855,737
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 889,669 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,298,916
- MORGAN STANLEY added 566,911 shares (+69.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $827,690
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 288,232 shares (-83.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $420,818
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 188,474 shares (-59.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $275,172
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 179,752 shares (+332.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $262,437
- SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 177,094 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $258,557
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.