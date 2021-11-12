Compugen (CGEN) Stock Up on Bristol Myers' $20M Investment

Shares of clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company Compugen Ltd. CGEN jumped 14.01% after it announced that Bristol Myers Squibb BMY completed $20 million equity investment in it.

In exchange, Bristol Myers obtained 2,332,815 shares of Compugen at $8.57333 per share, which represents a 33% premium to the closing price on Nov 9.

Earlier in February, Compugen announced the expansion of its clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers. Under the amended agreement, Bristol Myers Squibb will supply Opdivo (nivolumab), its PD-1 inhibitor, for Compugen's phase Ib cohort expansion study. This study is designed to evaluate COM701, Compugen's first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, in combination with Opdivo in selected cancer indications.

COM701 is Compugen's lead product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors.

Separately, Compugen and Bristol Myers Squibb are also investigating COM701 in a triple combination study with Opdivo and BMS-986207, Bristol Myers’ investigational anti-TIGIT antibody.

Shares of Compugen have lost 40.9% compared to the industry’s decline of 14.2%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The support of a bigwig like Bristol Myers bodes well for Compugen and the successful development of the candidate will be a significant boost for the company.

COM902, Compugen's second fully owned clinical antibody targeting TIGIT, for the treatment of solid and hematological tumors, is being evaluated as a single agent and in dual combination.

We note that Compugen has also formed strategic collaborations with other bigwigs like Bayer BAYRY and AstraZeneca AZN.

The company entered into an agreement with Bayer in 2013 for the research, development, and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutics against novel targets.

Under this agreement, Compugen collaborates with Bayer on BAY 1905254 targeting ILDR2.

The company entered into a license agreement with AstraZeneca in 2018.

Per this agreement, AZD2936, a TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific derived from COM902 is being evaluated in phase I for the development of bispecific and multi-specific antibodies.

Compugen currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.