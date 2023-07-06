Compugen (CGEN) Price Target Increased by 17.39% to 6.89

The average one-year price target for Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) has been revised to 6.88 / share. This is an increase of 17.39% from the prior estimate of 5.86 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 498.70% from the latest reported closing price of 1.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compugen. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGEN is 0.03%, a decrease of 36.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.61% to 12,516K shares. The put/call ratio of CGEN is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Taylor Frigon Capital Management holds 2,005K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,423K shares, representing an increase of 28.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGEN by 132,964.77% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 1,290K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 952K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEN by 22.37% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 938K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,274K shares, representing a decrease of 35.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEN by 29.91% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 853K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Compugen Background Information

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable, predictive computational discovery platforms to identify novel drug targets and develop therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The Company's lead product candidate, COM701, a first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors, is undergoing a Phase 1 clinical study. In addition, COM902, Compugen's antibody targeting TIGIT, is expected to enter the clinic in early 2020. The Company's therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused largely on myeloid targets. Compugen's business model is to selectively enter into collaborations for its novel targets and related drug product candidates at various stages of research and development. The Company is headquartered in Israel, with offices in South San Francisco, CA.

