Compugen (CGEN) Hits A High - A Transformative Year Gone, A Busy Year Ahead

(RTTNews) - Shares of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) hit a new 52-week high of $7.62 in early trading today and are currently at $7.53.

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company operating in the field of cancer immunotherapy.

The Company's lead asset is COM701, which is under a phase I study in patients with advanced solid tumors.

The phase I study is currently enrolling patients in the United States and is expected to include approximately 140 patients. The study includes two arms - Arm A (monotherapy dose escalation) and Arm B (combination dose escalation).

Preliminary results from the monotherapy dose escalation phase I study presented last year demonstrated that COM701 is well-tolerated with initial signals of anti-tumor activity.

The Company expects to initiate the biomarker driven COM701 monotherapy expansion cohorts in ovarian, endometrial, breast and lung cancers in the phase I trial this year.

Initial data from the phase I combination dose-escalation study evaluating COM701 with Bristol Myers' Opdivo is expected to be reported in the second half of 2020.

A phase I study of the Company's second drug candidate COM902 in patients with advanced malignancies is expected to be initiated in early 2020.

As of September 30, 2019, Compugen's cash, cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, and restricted cash totaled $47.6 million.

CGEN has traded in a range of $2.73 to $7.62 in the last 1 year.

