Compugen: New Data Shows Potential Of Combining TIGIT, PVRIG In Treatment Of Multiple Myeloma

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) reported new research suggesting that targeting PVRIG and TIGIT holds promise for treating multiple myeloma. The company said the data showed the potential of combining TIGIT and PVRIG inhibitors in the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma.

Anat Cohen-Dayag, President and CEO of Compugen, said: "These data support our hypothesis that therapies targeting the DNAM-1 axis may provide new treatment options for certain cancer patients."

Shares of Compugen were up 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

