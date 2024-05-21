Comptoir Group Plc Reports Revenue Growth Amidst Market Challenges

Comptoir (GB:COM) has released an update.

Comptoir Group Plc, the owner and operator of a diverse restaurant portfolio, has reported a slight increase in group revenue to £31.5m in FY 2023, a growth of 1.4%. Despite this, the company faced a loss after tax of £1.6m, attributing the financial strain to significant inflationary pressures and a challenging economic environment. The company also continued its expansion with new restaurant openings and franchise developments, now operating 28 stores. The future outlook remains cautiously optimistic with a focus on executing their strategic plan and capitalizing on any rebound in demand.

