CompoSecure Survey Reveals Strong Consumer Preference for Metal Payment Cards Among Young and Wealthy Demographics

A global survey reveals strong consumer preference and loyalty towards metal payment cards, particularly among high-net-worth and young individuals.

SOMERSET, N.J., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CompoSecure, Inc.



(“CompoSecure”) (NASDAQ: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today released



a new report based on an independent global survey



the company commissioned from



Capuchin Behavioural Science



. The survey found metal payment cards drive growth for financial institutions, especially among wealthy and younger consumers.





The global survey found metal payment cards are one of the best tools for financial institutions to attract new customers, unlock higher card spending, enhance customer retention, bolster brand loyalty, and improve brand engagement. The survey showed that 68% of respondents would select a bank card program over another if it offered a metal payment card and if all rewards and benefits were equal. This number jumps to 87% for ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNW) and 77% for those between 18-25. This response is highest in India 90%, Turkey 86%, Indonesia 84%, Mexico 81%, and Brazil 80%.





Highlights of the global survey include:









The Value of Metal



– Premium metal cards are attractive to consumers. A whopping 73% of global respondents would pay extra for a metal payment card, and higher interest among UHNW individuals at 96%. APAC leads with China at 94%, India at 92%, Indonesia at 91% and Hong Kong at 85%. LATAM follows with Mexico at 85%, and Brazil at 80%.



– Premium metal cards are attractive to consumers. A whopping 73% of global respondents would pay extra for a metal payment card, and higher interest among UHNW individuals at 96%. APAC leads with China at 94%, India at 92%, Indonesia at 91% and Hong Kong at 85%. LATAM follows with Mexico at 85%, and Brazil at 80%.





Awareness of Metal



– For the first time, the majority of survey respondents now know about metal cards at 52%, up 11% from a 2021 survey and an increase of 19% from a 2018 survey. Young people under 25 are even more aware of metal cards at 67%. Awareness is highest in APAC (e.g., China at 83% is up 18%; Hong Kong at 76% is up 25%) and LATAM (e.g., Mexico at 77% is up 44%).



– For the first time, the majority of survey respondents now know about metal cards at 52%, up 11% from a 2021 survey and an increase of 19% from a 2018 survey. Young people under 25 are even more aware of metal cards at 67%. Awareness is highest in APAC (e.g., China at 83% is up 18%; Hong Kong at 76% is up 25%) and LATAM (e.g., Mexico at 77% is up 44%).





High EQ for Metal



– Metal payment cards not only impact the bottom line for a financial institution but also the brand perception and emotional connection to the cardholder. Global survey respondents perceived a bank issuing a metal card as innovative 74%, environmentally conscious 70%, prestigious 67%, secure 64%, and cool 68%.



– Metal payment cards not only impact the bottom line for a financial institution but also the brand perception and emotional connection to the cardholder. Global survey respondents perceived a bank issuing a metal card as innovative 74%, environmentally conscious 70%, prestigious 67%, secure 64%, and cool 68%.





UHNW Demand Metal



– The majority of UHNW respondents would increase loyalty based on the card offering, with 65% staying with a bank offering a metal payment card. This is highest in Singapore 91%, Brazil 83%, and Turkey 82%. Winning this key market segment is important because 72% of UHNW consumers use their metal payment card more than other cards in their wallet.



– The majority of UHNW respondents would increase loyalty based on the card offering, with 65% staying with a bank offering a metal payment card. This is highest in Singapore 91%, Brazil 83%, and Turkey 82%. Winning this key market segment is important because 72% of UHNW consumers use their metal payment card more than other cards in their wallet.





Appeal of Recycled Metal



– The global survey also indicated a global climate mindset. 63% of respondents would choose a payment card made of eco-friendly materials if all rewards and benefits were the same. This is especially true in India 78%. CompoSecure’s premium metal card products should be of particular interest since they are made from an average of 65% post-consumer recycled stainless steel.



– The global survey also indicated a global climate mindset. 63% of respondents would choose a payment card made of eco-friendly materials if all rewards and benefits were the same. This is especially true in India 78%. CompoSecure’s premium metal card products should be of particular interest since they are made from an average of 65% post-consumer recycled stainless steel.





Attracted to Metal



– The top three reasons consumers are attracted to metal payment cards are their durability, sustainability, and premium, high-end feeling. The tangible, physical element of metal cards represents physical innovation, quality, and luxury.







The Capuchin research also analyzed the psychographics of the respondents and used cluster analysis to find certain customer segments with a strong preference for metal payment cards: the Elite, individuals with considerable financial wealth, a higher social status, and refined interests; the Innovator, which includes both Gen Z and millennial customers who are drawn to lifestyle, technology, new trends, and innovation. Another segment, the Up-and-coming, consists of young, well-educated individuals who have already achieved significant professional success and are status-conscious. If all rewards and benefits were equal, these audience segments would embrace metal payment cards: 91% of Elite, 90% of Innovators, and 89% of Up-and-coming individuals.





To download the free metal card report, please visit:



https://report.composecure.com/survey2025



.







Survey Methodology







The global survey of 21,250 people in 17 markets around the world was commissioned by CompoSecure and conducted by Capuchin Behavioural Science. Capuchin surveyed 17 markets (Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Singapore, Turkey, U.K. and U.S.) to present a holistic overview of the sentiment toward metal cards.





For more information about the survey and other market research, contact



sales@composecure.com



.







About CompoSecure







Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit



www.CompoSecure.com



and



www.GetArculus.com



.





For CompoSecure:





Anthony Piniella





Head of Communications





(917) 208-7724







apiniella@composecure.com







Media Contact:





Wes Robinson





626-201-2928





wrobinson@olmsteadwilliams.com



