News & Insights

Stocks
CMPO

CompoSecure price target raised to $23 from $18 at B. Riley

November 11, 2024 — 08:04 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

B. Riley raised the firm’s price target on CompoSecure (CMPO) to $23 from $18 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm believes there is further momentum to come in international markets after a year of difficult conditions. The results highlight the lumpiness of both domestic and international sales due to the sell-in model for metal cards for CompoSecure, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CMPO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMPO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.