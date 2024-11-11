CompoSecure price target raised to $23 from $18 at B. Riley

B. Riley raised the firm’s price target on CompoSecure (CMPO) to $23 from $18 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm believes there is further momentum to come in international markets after a year of difficult conditions. The results highlight the lumpiness of both domestic and international sales due to the sell-in model for metal cards for CompoSecure, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
