CompoSecure price target raised to $19 from $17 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on CompoSecure (CMPO) to $19 from $17 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Q3 was “solid,” but the outlooks offered for Q4 and FY25 were “disappointing,” says the analyst, who still believes CompoSecure has an “attractive business model” that features highly recurring revenues, strong profitability, attractive financial returns, and “a clear pathway to achieve long-term growth potential.”
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.