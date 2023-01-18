CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) Surges 5.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) shares ended the last trading session 5.2% higher at $5.29. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.6% gain over the past four weeks.

CompoSecure extended its rally for the third straight day, which might be a result of the company’s announcement of new tech advancements that will be integrated within its metal payment cards in 2023. The advanced features promise to extend unique experiences, pave way for brand differentiation and inject additional security for customers.

CompoSecure boast innovative payment card technology and continues to provide metal payment cards backed with Arculus security and authentication capabilities. This, in turn, continues to boost investors’ confidence in the stock as CMPO enables the secured utilization of financial and digital assets.



This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -83%. Revenues are expected to be $92.37 million, up 22.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For CompoSecure, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CMPO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

CompoSecure, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, MasterCard (MA), finished the last trading session 0.1% lower at $375. MA has returned 10% over the past month.

MasterCard's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $2.56. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +8.9%. MasterCard currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.