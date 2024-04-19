CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) closed the latest trading day at $6.53, indicating a -1.36% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.05%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 3.22% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 6.12% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 2.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CompoSecure, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.24, marking a 4.35% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $98.2 million, showing a 3.02% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.09 per share and a revenue of $416.09 million, indicating changes of +12.37% and +6.52%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CompoSecure, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CompoSecure, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, CompoSecure, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.19, so one might conclude that CompoSecure, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

