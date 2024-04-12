CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) standing at $6.63, reflecting a -1.49% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.63%.

The the stock of company has risen by 15.84% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's loss of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CompoSecure, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, CompoSecure, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.35%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $98.2 million, indicating a 3.02% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.09 per share and a revenue of $416.09 million, indicating changes of +12.37% and +6.52%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CompoSecure, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CompoSecure, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, CompoSecure, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.86, so one might conclude that CompoSecure, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.