CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) closed at $6.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.02% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 15.46% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's gain of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CompoSecure, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.24, showcasing a 4.35% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $98.2 million, reflecting a 3.02% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.09 per share and a revenue of $416.09 million, indicating changes of +12.37% and +6.52%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CompoSecure, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.93% higher within the past month. Right now, CompoSecure, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, CompoSecure, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.15, so one might conclude that CompoSecure, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO)

