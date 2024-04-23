CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) reached $6.61, with a +1.07% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.59%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 4.46% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's loss of 6.46% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 4.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CompoSecure, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 6, 2024. On that day, CompoSecure, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $98.2 million, up 3.02% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $416.09 million. These totals would mark changes of +12.37% and +6.52%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CompoSecure, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, CompoSecure, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, CompoSecure, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.12. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.24.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

