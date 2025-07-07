CompoSecure, Inc. Wins Four Élan Awards of Excellence for Innovative Metal Payment Card Designs

CompoSecure won four 2025 Élan Awards for innovative metal payment card designs and dynamic security features.

Quiver AI Summary

CompoSecure, Inc., a leader in metal payment card solutions, has announced it won four prestigious awards at the 2025 Élan Awards of Excellence from the International Card Manufacturers Association (ICMA). The company received honors in the categories of “Feature Card – Metal” and “Best Regional Card – North American” for its FAB Islamic Emirati metal card, noted for its three-dimensional falcon design. Additionally, CompoSecure earned recognition for the innovative Ellipse EVC marketing card featuring a dynamic security code that enhances fraud protection, and for the aesthetically pleasing Qantas Lifetime Platinum card made of recycled stainless steel. CompoSecure was also a finalist for two other awards for distinct designs in the JCB The Class credit card and the Robinhood Gold Card. This recognition underscores CompoSecure's ongoing commitment to design innovation and security in payment technology.

Potential Positives

CompoSecure won four prestigious awards at the 2025 Élan Awards of Excellence, showcasing their leadership in design and innovation within the payment card industry.

The company received recognition for their unique and secure products, including the FAB Islamic Emirati metal card, the Ellipse EVC marketing card, and the Qantas Lifetime Platinum card, which highlights their diverse capabilities.

CompoSecure has garnered a total of 22 Élan Awards to date, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in the card manufacturing and technology sector.

The acknowledgment by a globally recognized association, ICMA, indicates CompoSecure's commitment to excellence in security, design, and technology in the payment card industry.

Potential Negatives

Despite winning multiple awards, the heavy emphasis on accolades may indicate a need to bolster external validation, suggesting potential weaknesses in market confidence or product reception that are not addressed.



The press release does not provide any information on financial performance, which raises concerns about underlying business health despite the recognition received.



The specific nature of the awards and innovations may not directly translate to increased sales or market share, potentially limiting the impact of the recognition on the company's growth strategy.

FAQ

What company won the 2025 Élan Award of Excellence?

CompoSecure, Inc. won the prestigious 2025 Élan Award of Excellence.

How many awards did CompoSecure win at the 2025 Élan Awards?

CompoSecure won four awards at the 2025 Élan Awards.

Which card was recognized as the Best Regional Card – North American?

The FAB Islamic Emirati metal card was recognized as the Best Regional Card – North American.

What unique feature does the Ellipse EVC marketing card offer?

The Ellipse EVC card features a dynamic security code that refreshes with each transaction, enhancing security.

When was CompoSecure founded?

CompoSecure was founded in the year 2000.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CMPO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMPO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMPO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRAD KNOTT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/14, 01/10 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CMPO Insider Trading Activity

$CMPO insiders have traded $CMPO stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS R. KNOTT has made 4 purchases buying 879,963 shares for an estimated $13,848,119 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN D. COTE has made 4 purchases buying 879,963 shares for an estimated $13,848,119 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. COMPO HOLDINGS LLC RESOLUTE has made 4 purchases buying 879,963 shares for an estimated $13,848,119 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOSEPH J DEANGELO purchased 45,045 shares for an estimated $500,900

ADAM JOSEPH LOWE (Chief Product & Innov. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,818 shares for an estimated $261,483 .

. AMANDA MANDY GOURBAULT (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,622 shares for an estimated $170,817.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CMPO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $CMPO stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SOMERSET, N.J., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CompoSecure, Inc.



(Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced it was a winner of the prestigious 2025 Élan Award of Excellence by the



International Card Manufacturers Association



(ICMA).





The company won four awards in this year’s program:









“Feature Card – Metal” and “Best Regional Card – North American” categories for the







FAB Islamic Emirati







metal card



- The falcon symbolizes strength, courage, and nobility. Working with graphical engineers to bring the design “to life,” the falcon turns three-dimensional on the metal card. Carefully placed unique inks allow you to feel the feathers, see the intricate patterns of the feathers, the billowing clouds, the rolling hills, and the dramatic architecture. The falcon sits so dignified on the card front that it demands a place at the top-of-wallet, too proud not to be shown.



- The falcon symbolizes strength, courage, and nobility. Working with graphical engineers to bring the design “to life,” the falcon turns three-dimensional on the metal card. Carefully placed unique inks allow you to feel the feathers, see the intricate patterns of the feathers, the billowing clouds, the rolling hills, and the dramatic architecture. The falcon sits so dignified on the card front that it demands a place at the top-of-wallet, too proud not to be shown.





“Supplier/Vendor – New Product, Service or Innovation” category for the







Ellipse EVC







marketing card



- Unlike traditional cards with a fixed security code, this card, developed in partnership with Ellipse, features a dynamic security code that refreshes with every tap or dip, rendering stolen credentials useless and virtually eliminating card-not-present (CNP) fraud. When you combine this frictionless fraud protection with the elegance of metal, security and beauty become one.



- Unlike traditional cards with a fixed security code, this card, developed in partnership with Ellipse, features a dynamic security code that refreshes with every tap or dip, rendering stolen credentials useless and virtually eliminating card-not-present (CNP) fraud. When you combine this frictionless fraud protection with the elegance of metal, security and beauty become one.





“Manufacturer – Loyalty, Promotional, Gift Cards” category for the







Qantas Lifetime Platinum card





- The Qantas Lifetime card was developed in partnership with AB Note. This metal card is constructed from 65% post-consumer recycled stainless steel and features a minimalist design. This emblematic carrier of the Qantas brand is adorned only with the iconic “roo” symbol, created with a distinctive effect called “knock out to metal,” and surrounded with a design using unique graphical techniques. This refined simplicity, along with the silver edges, makes the card an eye-catching masterpiece. When the card is presented, the “roo” practically hops off.











CompoSecure was also named a finalist in two categories:













“Feature Card – Metal” category for the







JCB The Class







metal credit card



- Dazzling. Brilliant. Elegant. CompoSecure partnered with Toppan to create a unique card that evokes a special feeling the moment you hold it in your hand. Starting with a piece of stainless steel, the design was mechanically engraved with dignity and pride. There was so much consideration for the intricacy of the engraving of the Pegasus and the logos, complementing this with brushed silver metal, resulting in a beautiful work of art.



- Dazzling. Brilliant. Elegant. CompoSecure partnered with Toppan to create a unique card that evokes a special feeling the moment you hold it in your hand. Starting with a piece of stainless steel, the design was mechanically engraved with dignity and pride. There was so much consideration for the intricacy of the engraving of the Pegasus and the logos, complementing this with brushed silver metal, resulting in a beautiful work of art.





“Manufacturer – Unique Innovation” category for the







Robinhood Gold Card





- May we have a flawless, solid block of gold that can be used as a credit card? That was the challenge presented to CompoSecure and partner Fiserv. Starting with a solid block of gold, the metal is meticulously shaved, carved, and shaped into a workable card form. Just like a piece of jewelry, the gold is mechanically engraved with the logo and design on the card front, and then mechanically engraved with the scheme brand mark and copy on the card back. Unique pockets are drilled so that the security hologram and the workable mag stripe can be embedded using a proprietary technique. Finally, an exclusive technology is employed to embed the functional chip.







ICMA’s Élan Awards celebrate the pinnacle of design innovation, security, and technical achievements by members of the card industry. ICMA is a global trade association for card manufacturers, personalizers, issuers, and suppliers.





“The Élan Awards of Excellence distinguish ICMA card manufacturers, suppliers, and personalization/fulfillment members before their peers and customers as industry leaders. This year, we received more than 130 entries, so it was no easy feat judging the world’s best,” said Jeffrey Barnhart, executive director and founder of ICMA. “ICMA is proud to recognize the companies that have produced the best and most innovative products around the globe over the past year. Congratulations to CompoSecure.”





To date, CompoSecure has won 22 Élan Awards and placed as a finalist 23 times.









About CompoSecure









Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit





www.CompoSecure.com





and





www.GetArculus.com





.









About ICMA









For 35 years, ICMA has been a nonprofit association of card manufacturers, personalizers, suppliers and related industry participants. ICMA acts as a resource for industry issues, including the production, technology, application, security and environmental issues of cards. More information is available at



icma.com



.







Media Contacts:







For CompoSecure:





Anthony Piniella, Head of Communications





(917) 208-7724







apiniella@composecure.com







For International Card Manufacturers Association:





Jennifer Kohlhepp, Communications Manager





(609) 297-2210







jkohlhepp@icma.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.