COMPOSECURE Earnings Preview: Recent $CMPO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COMPOSECURE ($CMPO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $105,247,975 and earnings of $0.19 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CMPO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

COMPOSECURE Insider Trading Activity

COMPOSECURE insiders have traded $CMPO stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS R. KNOTT has made 4 purchases buying 879,963 shares for an estimated $13,848,119 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN D. COTE has made 4 purchases buying 879,963 shares for an estimated $13,848,119 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. COMPO HOLDINGS LLC RESOLUTE has made 4 purchases buying 879,963 shares for an estimated $13,848,119 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ADAM JOSEPH LOWE (Chief Product & Innov. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 124,478 shares for an estimated $1,874,474 .

. GREGOIRE MAES (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $1,308,243 .

. JOSEPH J DEANGELO purchased 45,045 shares for an estimated $500,900

AMANDA MANDY GOURBAULT (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,622 shares for an estimated $170,817.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

COMPOSECURE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of COMPOSECURE stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

COMPOSECURE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMPO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMPO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRAD KNOTT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/14, 01/10 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

COMPOSECURE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMPO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for COMPOSECURE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CMPO forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.