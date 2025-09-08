Is CompoSecure (CMPO) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CompoSecure, Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 253 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CompoSecure, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMPO's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CMPO has returned 20.7% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 0.1%. This means that CompoSecure, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bowman Consulting (BWMN). The stock has returned 63.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Bowman Consulting's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 70.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, CompoSecure, Inc. is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.9% this year, meaning that CMPO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Bowman Consulting belongs to the Business - Services industry. This 26-stock industry is currently ranked #39. The industry has moved +6.2% year to date.

CompoSecure, Inc. and Bowman Consulting could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

