CompoSecure CFO Tim Fitzsimmons to Retire, Succession Search Underway

Tim Fitzsimmons will retire as CFO of CompoSecure in early 2026, transitioning to a consulting role until January 2027.

CompoSecure has announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Tim Fitzsimmons, will retire once a successor is appointed, anticipated between the second half of 2025 and January 1, 2026. Following his retirement, Fitzsimmons will continue to assist the company as a consultant until January 1, 2027, ensuring a smooth transition. CompoSecure has reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting mid-single digit growth in both Consolidated Net Sales and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA. Fitzsimmons has been with the company for over 13 years, playing a crucial role in significant corporate transitions, including the company's change from private to public and its recent spin-off. CompoSecure's leaders expressed gratitude for his contributions and commitment to a successful transition.

Potential Positives

Tim Fitzsimmons will serve as a consultant after retirement, ensuring a smooth transition for his successor and maintaining continuity in financial leadership.

CompoSecure has reaffirmed its full year 2025 guidance, indicating confidence in achieving mid-single digit growth in both Consolidated Net Sales and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA.

Tim Fitzsimmons' retirement marks a planned transition after over 13 years of impactful leadership, underscoring the company's stability and the strategic management of executive turnover.

Comments from leadership highlight a strong foundation and continued commitment to the company's financial discipline and operational strategies, fostering investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of CFO Tim Fitzsimmons' retirement raises concerns about leadership stability and continuity, especially with the transition period extending until January 2027.

The need for a comprehensive search for a CFO successor may indicate potential challenges in finding a suitable candidate, which could impact operational effectiveness during the transition.

The reaffirmed guidance of mid-single digit growth for 2025 may signal potential limitations in robust growth projections, which could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

Who is retiring from CompoSecure?

Tim Fitzsimmons, the Chief Financial Officer, is retiring after over 13 years of service.

When will Tim Fitzsimmons retire?

His retirement is anticipated in the second half of 2025, no later than January 1, 2026.

What will Tim Fitzsimmons do after retirement?

He will serve as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition until January 1, 2027.

What is CompoSecure's financial guidance for 2025?

CompoSecure reaffirms mid-single digit growth in both Consolidated Net Sales and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA for 2025.

How long has Tim Fitzsimmons been with CompoSecure?

He has been with the company for over 13 years, significantly contributing to its growth and success.

$CMPO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMPO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $CMPO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRAD KNOTT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/14, 01/10 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CMPO Insider Trading Activity

$CMPO insiders have traded $CMPO stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $CMPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS R. KNOTT has made 4 purchases buying 879,963 shares for an estimated $13,848,119 and 0 sales.

JOHN D. COTE has made 4 purchases buying 879,963 shares for an estimated $13,848,119 and 0 sales.

COMPO HOLDINGS LLC RESOLUTE has made 4 purchases buying 879,963 shares for an estimated $13,848,119 and 0 sales.

JOSEPH J DEANGELO purchased 45,045 shares for an estimated $500,900

ADAM JOSEPH LOWE (Chief Product & Innov. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,818 shares for an estimated $261,483.

AMANDA MANDY GOURBAULT (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,622 shares for an estimated $170,817.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CMPO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $CMPO stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CMPO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMPO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CMPO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CMPO forecast page.

CompoSecure announces that Tim Fitzsimmons, its Chief Financial Officer, will retire from his position once a successor has been named and assumes the role, which is anticipated to occur in the second half of 2025, but no later than January 1, 2026.



CompoSecure announces that Tim Fitzsimmons, its Chief Financial Officer, will retire from his position once a successor has been named and assumes the role, which is anticipated to occur in the second half of 2025, but no later than January 1, 2026.



A comprehensive search will be launched for a CFO successor; Mr. Fitzsimmons will serve as a consultant commencing on his retirement date and through January 1, 2027 to ensure a smooth transition.



A comprehensive search will be launched for a CFO successor; Mr. Fitzsimmons will serve as a consultant commencing on his retirement date and through January 1, 2027 to ensure a smooth transition.



CompoSecure reaffirms its previously issued full year 2025 guidance, which calls for mid-single digit growth in both Consolidated Net Sales and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA.











SOMERSET, N.J., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





CompoSecure, Inc.





(Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced that after more than 13 years of service, its Chief Financial Officer, Tim Fitzsimmons will retire once a successor has been named and assumes the role, which is anticipated to occur in the second half of 2025, but no later than January 1, 2026. Mr. Fitzsimmons will then serve as a consultant to CompoSecure through January 1, 2027 to ensure a smooth transition with his successor.





Jon Wilk, President and CEO of CompoSecure, commented: “When Tim approached me about his desire to retire, it gave me the opportunity to reflect on his significant contributions and impact on CompoSecure. He’s played a central role supporting critical corporate transactions including our transition from private to public, the sale of a majority interest in CompoSecure and recent spin-off. He has built and maintained an outstanding lending group that has led to multiple debt financings to support our growth over the last ten years. Since I joined the company in 2016, Tim and I have worked closely to demonstrate the value a metal card can provide to our customers across the globe. As we seek a successor, I look forward to continuing to work alongside him in the coming months to further our financial discipline and accelerate the work we’ve started with the CompoSecure Operating System. Tim is leaving us in a strong position, and we are fully committed to a smooth and thoughtful transition that builds on this solid foundation.”





Tim Fitzsimmons, Chief Financial Officer, said: “Serving as CFO of CompoSecure for the past 13 years has been the most rewarding chapter of my professional career. I am deeply grateful to our founders John Herslow, Michele Logan, and Lou DaSilva for the opportunity to contribute as a member of the Senior Leadership Team, and for the strong, collaborative partnership I’ve shared with our current leadership. It has been a true privilege to lead the Finance and IT teams and to work with so many talented colleagues across the business throughout the years. I take great pride in the incredible journey we've shared—transforming CompoSecure from a family-owned business into a publicly traded company. Deciding to retire was a difficult choice rooted in family priorities, and it wasn’t an easy one. As I begin this next phase, I remain fully committed to working closely with my successor to ensure a seamless handover and I’m focused on delivering strong outcomes for investors as we progress. Even as I step away from the role, I’ll continue to cheer CompoSecure on—as a dedicated supporter and proud shareholder."





Dave Cote, CompoSecure’s Executive Chairman, further added: “I am thankful for the lasting impact Tim has made on CompoSecure. His leadership has been central to building the foundation of our business today. The progress we’ve made as a company is in no small part due to his commitment and dedication through the years. I am confident that his impact will be felt well into the future.”







CompoSecure Reaffirms Full Year 2025 Guidance







CompoSecure is reaffirming its previously issued full year 2025 guidance, which calls for mid-single digit growth in both Consolidated Net Sales and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA. As mentioned previously, this guidance includes payment of the Resolute Holdings management fee, on a pro forma basis, in 2024 and 2025.







About CompoSecure







Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit



www.CompoSecure.com



and



www.GetArculus.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management. Although CompoSecure believes that its plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, CompoSecure cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning CompoSecure’s planned CFO transition, guidance for fiscal year 2025, possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. In some instances, these statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of the date hereof. You should understand that the following important factors, among others, could affect CompoSecure’s future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in CompoSecure’s forward-looking statements: the ability of CompoSecure to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers, compete within its industry, retain its key employees and complete the management transition described in this press release on the timeline anticipated or at all; the possibility that CompoSecure may be adversely impacted by other global economic, business, competitive and/or other factors, including tariffs; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against CompoSecure or others; future exchange and interest rates; changes in our accounting and/or financial presentation; and other risks and uncertainties, including those under “Risk Factors” in filings that have been made or will be made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CompoSecure undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Corporate Contact







Anthony Piniella





Head of Communications, CompoSecure





(917) 208-7724









apiniella@composecure.com











Investor Relations Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA





Elevate IR





(720) 330-2829









CMPO@elevate-ir.com







