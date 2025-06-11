CompoSecure CFO Tim Fitzsimmons To Retire; Backs Annual Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO), a provider of metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, said on Wednesday that its Chief Financial Officer, Tim Fitzsimmons, will retire upon the appointment of a successor, which is expected in the second half, but no later than January 1, 2026.

Fitzsimmons will then serve as a consultant to CompoSecure through January 1, 2027.

In addition, the company said: "CompoSecure is reaffirming its previously issued full year 2025 guidance, which calls for mid-single digit growth in both consolidated net sales and pro forma adjusted EBITDA."

