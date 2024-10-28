CompoSecure achieves ISO 27001 certification for premium card manufacturing

CompoSecure (CMPO) achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification for its premium card manufacturing operations. ISO/IEC 27001 is the globally recognized information security management system standard. It sets out the criteria for organizations to ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of sensitive information, offering rigorous standards for risk management and security controls.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CMPO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.