CompoSecure achieves ISO 27001 certification for premium card manufacturing

October 28, 2024 — 08:50 am EDT

CompoSecure (CMPO) achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification for its premium card manufacturing operations. ISO/IEC 27001 is the globally recognized information security management system standard. It sets out the criteria for organizations to ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of sensitive information, offering rigorous standards for risk management and security controls.

