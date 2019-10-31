Complimentary Baggage Delivery Services For United Airlines' Polaris Customers

(RTTNews) - United Airlines has announced that it will be offering a complimentary baggage delivery service exclusively for Polaris business class customers on flights between Newark Liberty International and London Heathrow airports.

"The flight between New York/Newark and London is one of the most serviced routes in the world, and we are continually looking at how we can offer superior services and amenities for our customers travelling between these two major cities," said Andrew Nocella, Chief Commercial Officer, United Airlines. "And as our customers continue to demand greater convenience and choices, we will be ready to deliver, offering the caring, creative solutions that will keep them choosing United."

United's new baggage delivery benefit coincides with the airline operating its newly reconfigured Boeing 767-300ER on the route. The aircraft features an extended cabin with 46 United Polaris business seats in the premium cabin and 22 United Premium Plus seats.

The baggage delivery service will be offered to all customers who hold a ticket in United's Polaris cabin on the Newark to London Heathrow route, including upgraded tickets, and who are staying at select Marriott properties, namely JW Marriott Grosvenor House London, London Marriott Hotel Canary Wharf, London Marriott Hotel County Hall, Sheraton Grand London Park Lane, and St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel London.

