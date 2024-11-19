Complii FinTech Solutions Sees Strong AGM Support

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd (AU:CF1) has released an update.

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd announced that all resolutions from their recent Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by poll, except for one that was withdrawn. This success highlights the strong support from shareholders for the company’s current management and strategic direction. Investors interested in the fintech sector might find Complii’s continued stability and governance appealing.

