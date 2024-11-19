Complii Fintech Solutions Issues 24M Performance Rights

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd (AU:CF1) has released an update.

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd has announced the issuance of 24 million unquoted performance rights, part of an employee incentive scheme, on November 20, 2024. These securities will not be listed on the ASX, highlighting the company’s efforts to motivate and retain its workforce. This move signals potential future growth and commitment to rewarding its team.

