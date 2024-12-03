Complii Fintech Launches Share Buy-Back for Small Holders

News & Insights

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd (AU:CF1) has released an update.

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd is initiating a minimum-holding share buy-back to assist shareholders with unmarketable parcels, defined as holdings worth less than $500. This move aims to streamline the company’s capital structure and reduce administrative costs. Eligible shareholders can have their shares bought back at $0.026 each or opt out by retaining their shares or increasing their holdings before the deadline.

