Complii Fintech Issues Shares to Director in Fee Plan

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd (AU:CF1) has released an update.

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd has announced the issuance of 1,176,308 fully paid ordinary shares to non-executive director Nick Prosser as part of the Director Fee Plan, instead of a cash payment for his director’s fees. This move, approved at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting, reflects a strategic financial decision that aligns with the company’s shareholder-approved policies.

