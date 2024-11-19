Complii FinTech Issues Shares to Director as Compensation

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd (AU:CF1) has released an update.
Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd has issued over 1.17 million shares to non-executive director Nick Prosser as part of a director fee plan, substituting cash payments for the financial year ending June 2024. This strategic move, approved at the recent Annual General Meeting, highlights the company’s innovative approach to compensation amid evolving market conditions.
