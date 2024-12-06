Complii FinTech Expands Share Pool with New Issuance

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd (AU:CF1) has released an update.

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd has issued over a million new shares following the exercise of unquoted performance rights as part of its Incentive Performance Rights Plan. This move allows the company to sell these shares under an exemption, without the need for disclosure, as per relevant regulations. This strategic issuance is part of Complii’s ongoing compliance with financial reporting standards.

