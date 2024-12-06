Complii Fintech Announces New Securities Quotation

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd (AU:CF1) has released an update.

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd has announced the quotation of 1,178,749 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX under the code CF1, effective December 6, 2024. This move marks a significant step for investors interested in expanding their portfolios with fintech stocks. The issuance results from options being exercised or convertible securities being converted.

