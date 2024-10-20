Complii FinTech Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd (AU:CF1) has released an update.

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 20, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy online ahead of the meeting. The company also provides digital access to meeting documents and encourages updating communication preferences online.

