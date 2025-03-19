Competitor Analysis: Evaluating NVIDIA And Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia Corp is an upfront developer of graphics processing unit and a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. Traditionally, GPU were used to enhanvce experience,now Nvidia offers AI GPUs, and also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads. such as AI, model training and inference, data analytics, scientific computing, and 3D graphics, with vertical-specific optimizations to address industries ranging from healthcare and telecom to automotive and manufacturing.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 39.26 35.50 21.94 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 25.22 6.90 10.22 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Broadcom Inc 87.35 12.71 16.68 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Qualcomm Inc 16.86 6.43 4.33 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 103.51 2.91 6.57 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% Texas Instruments Inc 34.51 9.66 10.54 7.02% $1.92 $2.31 -1.72% ARM Holdings PLC 157.53 19.66 34.39 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Micron Technology Inc 29.15 2.42 3.93 4.07% $4.3 $3.35 84.28% Analog Devices Inc 66.82 2.96 11.17 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 17.01 9.47 13.77 52.73% $0.17 $0.34 36.93% Microchip Technology Inc 95.09 4.83 6.18 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% STMicroelectronics NV 15.45 1.31 1.82 1.95% $0.89 $1.25 -22.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 22.22 2.16 1.19 2.94% $28.59 $26.43 1.35% ON Semiconductor Corp 11.96 2.08 2.65 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% United Microelectronics Corp 10.95 1.54 2.45 4.0% $29.73 $20.43 5.99% First Solar Inc 10.59 1.71 3.26 5.05% $0.58 $0.57 30.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 21.81 1.78 2.83 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 141.61 12.08 16.92 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Universal Display Corp 33.64 4.59 11.51 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1469 12.10 23.74 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Qorvo Inc 257.21 1.99 1.82 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Average 131.37 5.96 9.3 6.51% $33.97 $29.62 14.97%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

Through a thorough examination of NVIDIA, we can discern the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 39.26 is 0.3x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 35.5 which exceeds the industry average by 5.96x.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 21.94, which is 2.36x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% is 23.91% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion, which is 0.76x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $28.72 Billion, which indicates 0.97x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 77.94%, outperforming the industry average of 14.97%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

NVIDIA has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, low EBITDA, low gross profit, and high revenue growth suggest that the company is performing well and has strong growth potential within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.