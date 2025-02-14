Competitor Analysis: Evaluating NVIDIA And Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 53.41 50.28 29.70 31.13% $22.86 $26.16 93.61% Broadcom Inc 182.79 16.33 21.85 6.49% $7.29 $9.0 51.2% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 29.29 8.01 11.88 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Qualcomm Inc 18.57 7.08 4.77 11.46% $3.21 $5.78 18.69% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 111.81 3.15 7.10 1.36% $1.55 $3.42 17.57% ARM Holdings PLC 216.88 27.07 47.34 1.83% $0.11 $0.81 4.71% Texas Instruments Inc 34.77 9.76 10.62 7.05% $2.09 $2.47 -3.47% Micron Technology Inc 27.41 2.28 3.69 4.07% $4.3 $3.35 84.28% Analog Devices Inc 63.82 2.95 11.07 1.36% $1.12 $1.42 -10.06% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 19.13 10.64 15.49 6.35% $0.17 $0.34 30.59% Microchip Technology Inc 95.19 4.84 6.19 1.24% $0.34 $0.67 -48.37% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 24.55 2.38 1.31 3.16% $28.59 $26.43 3.85% ON Semiconductor Corp 14.03 2.44 3.11 4.75% $0.63 $0.8 -19.21% STMicroelectronics NV 14.40 1.23 1.69 1.95% $0.74 $1.23 2.15% First Solar Inc 13.81 2.26 4.48 4.22% $0.45 $0.45 10.81% United Microelectronics Corp 10.07 1.41 2.26 4.0% $29.73 $20.43 5.99% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.36 1.66 2.64 0.95% $0.18 $0.43 -15.9% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 144.07 12.30 17.21 1.03% $0.03 $0.09 -33.87% Qorvo Inc 276.75 2.14 1.96 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Universal Display Corp 28.86 4.30 10.64 4.29% $0.08 $0.13 14.57% Average 70.87 6.43 9.75 3.99% $35.62 $31.05 7.25%

When closely examining NVIDIA, the following trends emerge:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 53.41, which is 0.75x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 50.28, which is 7.82x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 29.7, which is 3.05x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 31.13%, which is 27.14% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.86 Billion, which is 0.64x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $26.16 Billion, which indicates 0.84x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 93.61%, which surpasses the industry average of 7.25%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing NVIDIA in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

NVIDIA is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests NVIDIA is undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more highly. On the other hand, the high ROE and revenue growth, along with low EBITDA and gross profit, may indicate potential for strong future performance relative to industry competitors.

