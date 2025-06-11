Competitor Analysis: Evaluating NVIDIA And Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 46.44 41.87 23.98 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 89.22 16.53 20.71 7.12% $8.54 $10.14 0.59% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 25.50 7.23 10.51 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 89.96 3.45 7.26 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 38.31 11.20 11.58 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 16.24 6.30 4.23 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 187.51 21.78 37.31 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Micron Technology Inc 27.31 2.62 4.11 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Analog Devices Inc 63.41 3.31 11.85 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 19.52 10.73 14.90 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 25.76 1.54 2.31 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ON Semiconductor Corp 37.36 2.80 3.46 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.06 2.12 1.09 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 12.67 1.52 2.48 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% First Solar Inc 13.99 2.16 4.16 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 236.31 17.07 28.42 5.63% $0.03 $0.09 25.94% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.28 1.89 3.05 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 143.12 2.28 2.13 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 33.48 4.61 11.83 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 138.54 9.96 14.50 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 65.66 6.79 10.31 3.16% $35.9 $29.72 11.01%

When closely examining NVIDIA, the following trends emerge:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 46.44 significantly below the industry average by 0.71x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 41.87 , which is 6.17x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 23.98 , which is 2.33x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% that is 19.85% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.63x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 0.9x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 69.18% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.01%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating NVIDIA against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds. The low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate room for improvement in operational efficiency. The high revenue growth signifies strong top-line performance relative to industry peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector.

