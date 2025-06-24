Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.56 11.22 13.44 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 47.71 28.44 10.34 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 133.03 20.03 17.85 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 116.85 18.75 16.23 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 42.45 40.22 12.99 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 27.97 7.88 4.57 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 288.69 13.31 14.66 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 102.48 23.37 7.81 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 27.64 2.72 5.39 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 28.71 10.24 8.38 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 50.05 6.33 3.50 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Average 86.56 17.13 10.17 8.7% $0.93 $1.85 15.7%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become clear:

At 37.56 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.43x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 11.22 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.65x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio of 13.44 , which is 1.32x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% that is 0.43% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 43.77x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $48.15 Billion is 26.03x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 13.27%, which is much lower than the industry average of 15.7%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Microsoft against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Microsoft is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios are low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the high PS ratio suggests overvaluation based on revenue. The low ROE and revenue growth, along with high EBITDA and gross profit, may indicate operational efficiency but slower growth compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MSFT

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.