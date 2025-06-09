Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 36.35 10.86 13.01 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 40.85 29.17 8.91 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 139.78 21.05 18.76 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 114.71 18.41 15.93 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 43.19 40.92 13.21 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 28.48 8.02 4.65 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 305.29 14.08 15.50 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 112.24 25.59 8.56 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.39 2.80 5.53 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 29.01 10.35 8.47 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 50.54 6.39 3.54 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 15.87 13.54 1.28 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% N-able Inc 101.75 1.99 3.26 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 57.85 28.90 1.76 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 82.15 17.02 8.41 9.47% $0.66 $1.36 11.42%

When analyzing Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

At 36.35 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.44x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 10.86 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.64x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio of 13.01 , which is 1.55x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% , which is 1.2% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion is 61.68x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $48.15 Billion is 35.4x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 13.27%, which surpasses the industry average of 11.42%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Microsoft against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Microsoft is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB ratio is also low, suggesting a possible bargain opportunity. However, the PS ratio is high, signaling rich valuation based on revenue. In terms of ROE, Microsoft shows lower profitability compared to peers. The high EBITDA and gross profit levels reflect strong operational performance. Additionally, the high revenue growth indicates a positive outlook for the company's future prospects.

