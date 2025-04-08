Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Meta Platforms And Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 21.64 7.16 8.20 12.0% $28.26 $39.55 20.63% Alphabet Inc 18.25 5.50 5.22 8.3% $36.5 $55.86 11.77% Baidu Inc 8.81 0.76 1.53 1.76% $7.22 $16.11 -2.37% Pinterest Inc 9.51 3.63 4.87 48.33% $0.27 $0.96 17.62% Kanzhun Ltd 31.62 3.24 6.80 3.04% $0.33 $1.6 -4.6% CarGurus Inc 128.75 4.96 3.06 8.95% $0.06 $0.2 2.43% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 97 1.55 2.31 0.87% $0.02 $0.26 -2.31% Yelp Inc 17.78 2.92 1.67 5.69% $0.07 $0.33 5.72% Weibo Corp 7.18 0.58 1.26 0.25% $0.14 $0.37 -1.65% Tripadvisor Inc 279.88 1.67 0.88 0.11% $0.03 $0.41 5.38% Ziff Davis Inc 22.85 0.77 1.03 3.6% $0.14 $0.37 5.88% Hello Group Inc 7.24 0.58 0.71 1.66% $0.56 $1.05 -1.43% Average 57.17 2.38 2.67 7.51% $4.12 $7.05 3.31%

After thoroughly examining Meta Platforms, the following trends can be inferred:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 21.64 significantly below the industry average by 0.38x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.16 relative to the industry average by 3.01x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.2 , which is 3.07x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.0% is 4.49% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.26 Billion , which is 6.86x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $39.55 Billion , which indicates 5.61x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 20.63%, which surpasses the industry average of 3.31%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Meta Platforms in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest the market values the company's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for META

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Guggenheim Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for META

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.