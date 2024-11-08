Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Meta Platforms And Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) in relation to its major competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.92 9.08 9.93 9.77% $22.06 $33.21 18.87% Alphabet Inc 23.97 7.04 6.65 8.55% $35.74 $51.79 15.09% Baidu Inc 12.22 0.93 1.76 2.19% $7.46 $17.53 -0.37% Pinterest Inc 106.03 7.92 6.79 0.28% $-0.02 $0.67 20.57% Kanzhun Ltd 35.05 3.28 7.35 2.92% $0.36 $1.6 28.85% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 294.25 2.31 3.67 -1.26% $0.01 $0.25 -5.54% Yelp Inc 19.24 3.31 1.94 5.22% $0.05 $0.33 5.9% Weibo Corp 7.19 0.68 1.35 3.43% $0.14 $0.35 -0.54% Ziff Davis Inc 28.48 1.17 1.74 1.96% $0.09 $0.27 -1.6% Tripadvisor Inc 59.46 2.28 1.27 4.33% $0.1 $0.48 -0.19% JOYY Inc 8.61 0.38 1.01 1.0% $0.05 $0.2 3.25% Getty Images Holdings Inc 46.76 2.74 2.03 0.59% $0.07 $0.17 1.54% Hello Group Inc 7.27 0.82 0.90 3.57% $0.54 $1.1 -14.22% Average 54.04 2.74 3.04 2.73% $3.72 $6.23 4.4%

Through a detailed examination of Meta Platforms, we can deduce the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 27.92 is lower than the industry average by 0.52x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.08 relative to the industry average by 3.31x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.93, surpassing the industry average by 3.27x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.77% is 7.04% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.06 Billion, which is 5.93x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $33.21 Billion, which indicates 5.33x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 18.87%, outperforming the industry average of 4.4%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Meta Platforms alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest the market values the company's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

