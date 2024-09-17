Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Merck & Co And Competitors In Pharmaceuticals Industry

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) against its key competitors in the Pharmaceuticals industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Merck & Co Background

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business, with treatments to prevent pediatric diseases as well as human papillomavirus, or HPV. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, just under half of the company's sales are generated in the United States.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Merck & Co Inc 21.84 6.86 4.81 13.0% $7.45 $12.37 7.16% Eli Lilly and Co 113.74 61.32 21.44 22.5% $4.12 $9.13 35.98% Novo Nordisk AS 45.94 36.50 16.01 18.97% $35.74 $57.79 25.34% Johnson & Johnson 25.26 5.62 4.74 6.62% $7.8 $15.58 4.31% AstraZeneca PLC 38.37 6.20 5.03 5.01% $4.12 $10.76 13.33% Novartis AG 23.92 5.67 4.94 7.97% $5.25 $9.7 9.6% Sanofi SA 30.80 1.78 2.74 1.53% $2.03 $7.97 6.53% GSK PLC 14.71 4.71 1.91 8.32% $2.31 $5.76 9.84% Zoetis Inc 38.09 17.72 10 12.45% $0.97 $1.69 8.3% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 44.38 0.85 1.50 1.26% $388.51 $821.04 14.11% Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd 20.07 3.78 3.87 4.84% $21.72 $46.34 13.87% Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC 18.57 1.80 1.96 4.52% $0.36 $0.91 6.95% Organon & Co 5.38 37.33 0.85 203.12% $0.43 $0.94 -0.06% Corcept Therapeutics Inc 34.04 6.74 7.48 6.14% $0.04 $0.16 39.15% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc 18.01 2.17 3.32 2.94% $0.08 $0.15 -4.36% Average 33.66 13.73 6.13 21.87% $33.82 $70.57 13.06%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

When closely examining Merck & Co, the following trends emerge:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 21.84 significantly below the industry average by 0.65x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 6.86, which is well below the industry average by 0.5x, the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 4.81, which is 0.78x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 13.0%, which is 8.87% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $7.45 Billion, which is 0.22x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $12.37 Billion, which indicates 0.18x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 7.16% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 13.06%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Merck & Co in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Merck & Co is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Merck & Co in the Pharmaceuticals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest weaker financial performance relative to industry competitors. This may reflect challenges in generating profits and growth for Merck & Co within the sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.