Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Johnson & Johnson And Competitors In Pharmaceuticals Industry

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in comparison to its major competitors within the Pharmaceuticals industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Johnson & Johnson Background

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Johnson & Johnson 24.80 5.52 4.66 6.62% $7.8 $15.58 4.31% Eli Lilly and Co 116.86 63 22.03 22.5% $4.12 $9.13 35.98% Novo Nordisk A/S 44.76 35.56 15.60 18.97% $35.74 $57.79 25.34% Merck & Co Inc 21.74 6.83 4.79 13.0% $7.45 $12.37 7.16% AstraZeneca PLC 42.41 6.86 5.55 5.01% $4.12 $10.76 13.33% Novartis AG 24.54 5.82 5.07 7.97% $5.25 $9.7 9.6% Sanofi SA 29.92 1.73 2.66 1.53% $2.03 $7.97 6.53% GSK PLC 14.75 4.72 1.91 8.32% $2.31 $5.76 9.84% Zoetis Inc 35.86 16.69 9.42 12.45% $0.97 $1.69 8.3% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 46.05 0.88 1.56 1.26% $388.51 $821.04 14.11% Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd 20.95 3.95 4.04 4.84% $21.72 $46.34 13.87% Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC 19.72 1.91 2.09 4.52% $0.36 $0.91 6.95% Organon & Co 5.79 40.18 0.91 203.12% $0.43 $0.94 -0.06% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc 18.02 2.17 3.32 2.94% $0.08 $0.15 -4.36% Corcept Therapeutics Inc 30.48 6.04 6.70 6.14% $0.04 $0.16 39.15% Average 33.7 14.02 6.12 22.33% $33.8 $70.34 13.27%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

After examining Johnson & Johnson, the following trends can be inferred:

At 24.8, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.74x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The current Price to Book ratio of 5.52, which is 0.39x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 4.66, which is 0.76x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.62%, which is 15.71% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $7.8 Billion, which is 0.23x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $15.58 Billion, which indicates 0.22x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 4.31% is significantly below the industry average of 13.27%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Johnson & Johnson with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Johnson & Johnson is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Johnson & Johnson in the Pharmaceuticals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to its peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest underperformance relative to industry standards. This may indicate a need for further analysis to understand the company's financial health and competitive position within the sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.