Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Apple And Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 37.67 53.40 9.17 58.74% $45.91 $58.27 3.95% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 10.28 1.05 0.88 5.72% $1.44 $2.61 15.06% Super Micro Computer Inc 75.09 4.09 12.49 5.29% $0.4 $0.67 54.93% NetApp Inc 21.89 24.15 3.83 32.84% $0.44 $1.18 6.15% Pure Storage Inc 171.61 13.28 5.75 3.12% $0.11 $0.58 5.87% Western Digital Corp 13.93 1.38 1.06 4.89% $0.96 $1.52 41.33% Eastman Kodak Co 9.84 0.56 0.60 1.34% $0.04 $0.04 -2.97% Turtle Beach Corp 54.19 3.31 1 3.3% $0.01 $0.03 59.51% AstroNova Inc 21.37 0.89 0.54 0.26% $0.0 $0.01 7.65% Average 47.27 6.09 3.27 7.09% $0.42 $0.83 23.44%

Upon analyzing Apple, the following trends can be observed:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 37.67 is 0.8x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 53.4 which exceeds the industry average by 8.77x.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.17, surpassing the industry average by 2.8x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 58.74% that is 51.65% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.91 Billion is 109.31x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $58.27 Billion, which indicates 70.2x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 3.95% compared to the industry average of 23.44%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Among its top 4 peers, Apple is placed in the middle with a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

This implies a balanced financial structure, with a reasonable proportion of debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, but may be facing challenges in revenue expansion. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, but there may be room for improvement in revenue growth to align with industry trends.

