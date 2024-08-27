Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Apple And Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 34.58 51.79 9.14 30.44% $28.2 $39.68 4.87% Super Micro Computer Inc 28 6.02 2.27 6.68% $0.36 $0.6 37.87% NetApp Inc 28.62 23.77 4.50 27.2% $0.46 $1.18 5.5% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 14 1.15 0.89 1.46% $1.11 $2.38 3.31% Pure Storage Inc 201.80 14.33 6.95 -2.65% $0.01 $0.5 17.68% Eastman Kodak Co 9.48 0.44 0.45 2.09% $0.05 $0.06 -9.49% Immersion Corp 5.12 1.29 1.82 13.41% $0.03 $0.06 1323.8% AstroNova Inc 21.34 1.18 0.74 1.3% $0.0 $0.01 -6.94% Average 44.05 6.88 2.52 7.07% $0.29 $0.68 195.96%

Upon analyzing Apple, the following trends can be observed:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 34.58 significantly below the industry average by 0.79x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 51.79 relative to the industry average by 7.53x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 9.14, which is 3.63x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.44% is 23.37% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.2 Billion is 97.24x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $39.68 Billion is 58.35x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 4.87% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 195.96%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Apple and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

When compared to its top 4 peers, Apple has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

This implies that the company maintains a balanced financial structure with a reasonable level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

