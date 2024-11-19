Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) alongside its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 43.10 8.18 3.47 6.19% $32.08 $31.0 11.04% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 18.36 1.62 1.66 4.64% $54.02 $92.47 5.21% PDD Holdings Inc 12.63 4.64 3.65 13.54% $37.97 $63.36 85.65% MercadoLibre Inc 67.97 24.27 5.31 10.37% $0.72 $2.44 35.27% JD.com Inc 11.35 1.62 0.36 5.71% $16.3 $45.94 1.2% Coupang Inc 42.82 10.46 1.52 1.74% $0.28 $2.27 27.2% eBay Inc 15.47 5.43 3.05 11.59% $0.95 $1.85 3.04% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 6.61 1.40 0.50 5.1% $2.32 $6.34 -3.6% Dillard's Inc 11.13 3.50 1.04 3.9% $0.15 $0.58 -5.18% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 27.51 3.48 2.52 3.14% $0.08 $0.22 12.41% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 17.78 4.13 2.90 6.26% $0.79 $1.77 24.08% Macy's Inc 23.48 0.98 0.18 3.53% $0.44 $2.16 -3.48% Nordstrom Inc 12.89 3.86 0.25 13.68% $0.4 $1.49 3.23% Kohl's Corp 6.82 0.51 0.11 1.73% $0.35 $1.6 -4.18% Savers Value Village Inc 19.72 3.35 1 5.09% $0.07 $0.22 0.53% Groupon Inc 12.64 8.67 0.65 34.72% $0.03 $0.1 -9.48% Average 20.48 5.19 1.65 8.32% $7.66 $14.85 11.46%

After examining Amazon.com, the following trends can be inferred:

The current Price to Earnings ratio of 43.1 is 2.1x higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 8.18 which exceeds the industry average by 1.58x.

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.47, which is 2.1x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.19%, which is 2.13% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.08 Billion, which is 4.19x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $31.0 Billion, which indicates 2.09x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 11.04% is significantly below the industry average of 11.46%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Amazon.com against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating that the stock may be overvalued. The low ROE suggests that Amazon.com is not generating significant returns on shareholder equity. However, the high EBITDA and gross profit margins show strong operational performance. The low revenue growth rate may be a concern for Amazon.com compared to its industry peers.

