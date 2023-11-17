News & Insights

Competition watchdog says may stop Norwegian Air's Wideroe bid

November 17, 2023 — 02:39 am EST

Written by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Norway's competition watchdog on Friday warned it may intervene to stop Norwegian Air's NAS.OL bid for domestic peer Wideroe as it could lead to fewer and more expensive flights.

Allowing the merger would leave only two carriers, Norwegian Air and SAS SAS.ST, to compete for customers in Norway, the regulator said.

"We see a real risk that competition in the market can be weakened in a way that leads to higher ticket prices and a worse offering to passengers in Norway," Competition Authority Director Tina Soereide said in a statement.

The deal announced on July 6 is valued at 1.13 billion Norwegian crowns ($103.32 million), subject to final adjustments, and Norwegian Air has earlier said it hopes to close the transaction by the end of the year.

Norwegian and Wideroe together operate 107 routes in Norway, five of which overlap, Norwegian has said.

The authority has a final deadline to decide on its course of action on Jan. 3.

($1 = 10.9368 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

