ACHTUNG!

Europe = Stagflation?

European business activity (PMI) contracted once again during August, to its lowest level since November 2020 | Oil -2%

Services = 48.3; Manufacturing = 43.7

both below 50 = contraction territory

* source: Yardeni Research

| A stock picker's market...investor targeting becomes more relevant

Competition for capital heats up due to monetary tightening

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities mostly HIGHER + TYields LOWER | Foot Locker shares plunge 30% as it slashes guidance and blames ‘consumer softness’ -CNBC

| AI darling Nvidia earnings after market close + Fed's Jackson Hole symposium in focus

DJ +0.2% S&P500 +0.3% Nasdaq +0.4% R2K +0.1% Cdn TSX +0.3%

Stoxx Europe 600 +0.2% APAC stocks HIGHER, 10YR TYield = 4.243%

Dollar HIGHER, Gold $1,910, WTI -2%, $78; Brent -2%, $82, Bitcoin $25,846

NOTABLE HEADLINES

Global stocks headed for worst month in nearly a year as China woes, rising US rates weigh -FT

US bond yields surge despite muted inflation, investors look beyond Fed-RTRS

T-Bill yields to climb further with foreign money steering clear-BBG

‘Higher-for-longer’ rate debate to dominate Jackson Hole meeting-FT

2) Market Breadth falling as equities lose steam...

* source: Piper Sandler

3) ECB also expected to cut rates in 2024 but investors have been pushing back the timing

* source: Deutsche Bank

4) Weakness in China weighing on global markets

* source: Deutsche Bank

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

5) ...a mild recession is likely toward the end of this year in the US, sparked by elevated interest rates, tighter lending conditions, and restrictive Fed policy. However, a 'rolling' recession in which some industries suffer losses while others evade damage is a real threat." -Oxford Economics

* source: Oxford Economics

6) The rally we saw in Q2 = came with one of the sharpest short squeezes!

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

7) Near-term AI beneficiaries...

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

8) "Existing home sales fell by more than we anticipated in July and likely have further to fall over the rest of the year as higher mortgage rates and a mild recession squeeze demand and keep supply conditions tight."

* source: Oxford Economics

9) Fed's Jackson Hole symposium = highlight for investors THIS WEEK. +investors focus on global flash PMI prints + durable goods orders in the US + sentiment indicators across Europe.

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS