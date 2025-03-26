Compelling Reasons to Hold on to Euronet Stock Right Now

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT benefits from strong transaction growth across its segments, strategic acquisitions, increased demand for contactless payment solutions and a robust financial position.

Euronet’s Zacks Rank & Price Rally

Euronet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The stock has gained 5.5% year to date against the industry’s 5.6% decline. The Zacks Finance sector gained 4%, but the S&P 500 composite fell 2.4% in the said time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EEFT’s Favorable Style Score

EEFT is well-poised for progress, as evidenced by its impressive VGM Score of B. Here, V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum, and the score is a weighted combination of all three factors.

Euronet’s Robust Growth Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Euronet’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $9.81 per share, indicating a 13.9% increase from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is $4.3 billion, implying 7.5% growth from the year-ago number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $11.12 per share, implying 13.4% growth from the 2025 estimate. The same for revenues is $4.6 billion, which indicates a rise of 8% from the 2025 estimate.

EEFT’s Decent Earnings Surprise History

The bottom line of EEFT outpaced estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, matched the mark once and missed the same in the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 7.02%.

Euronet’s Solid Return on Equity

Euronet’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds can be substantiated by its return on equity of 31.2% as of Dec. 31, 2024, which remains higher than the industry’s average of 17.3%.

EEFT’s Business Tailwinds

Euronet reported a 8% year-over-year revenue increase for 2024, driven by solid performances across its EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer segments. Management forecasts adjusted earnings per share to rise between 12%-16% on a year-over-year basis in 2025.

The EFT Processing segment continued to benefit from transaction growth, entry into new markets and an expanding merchant acquiring business. This segment processed 11.4 million transactions in 2024, marking a 35% increase from the prior-year figure.

The epay segment experienced consistent momentum through the ongoing growth of digital branded payment and mobile sales. Meanwhile, the Money Transfer segment delivered strong results, fueled by increased U.S.-outbound transactions and international money transfers. The segments registered year-over-year increases of 6% and 8%, respectively, in 2024.

Euronet’s strategic focus on acquisitions has further strengthened its market position by enabling the development of innovative products and services while expanding its global reach. The rising use of contactless payments presents a compelling growth opportunity for the company to capitalize on its advanced payment technologies. In December 2024, EEFT’s Ria Money Transfer teamed up with Tenpay Global to allow users across the globe to send money effortlessly through Ria’s digital and retail channels directly to Wallet Balances or linked bank accounts within Weixin Pay, China’s leading digital wallet platform.

With a comprehensive portfolio of payment, transaction processing and distribution solutions, Euronet is a trusted partner for financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers and consumers. The Ren platform supports payment processing, card issuing, loyalty programs, inventory management and fraud management services.

The company’s strong financial standing is reflected in its healthy cash position and consistent cash flow generation. During 2024, Euronet generated $732.8 million in operating cash flow, a 13.9% increase from the previous year, providing ample resources to fund strategic investments and growth initiatives. Cash reserves amounted to $1.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Finance space are Civista Bancshares, Inc. CIVB, Enterprise Financial Services Corp EFSC and PRA Group, Inc. PRAA. While Civista Bancshares currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Enterprise Financial and PRA Group carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each.

Civista Bancshares’ earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 9.76%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIVB’s 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 16.9% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies growth of 8.7% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for CIVB’s 2025 earnings has moved 3.1% north in the past 30 days.

The bottom line of Enterprise Financial beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 9.11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EFSC’s 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 1% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies growth of 2.9% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for EFSC’s 2025 earnings has moved 8.1% north in the past 60 days.

PRA Group’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 297.14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRAA’s 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 26.3% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies growth of 5.2% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for PRAA’s 2025 earnings has moved 12.4% north in the past 60 days.

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Enterprise Financial and PRA Group have declined 6.8%, 1.6% and 0.2%, respectively, year to date.

